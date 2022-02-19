Hatters announce new home shirt sponsor as Utilita Energy replace JB Developments

Luton have a new home shirt sponsor in place

Luton have announced that the club's back of shirt sponsor, Utilita Energy, will now appear on the front of the Hatters' home shirts for the rest of the season.

The news comes a day after Town revealed that they had ended their agreement with previous sponsor JB Developments due to 'ongoing contractual breaches.'A statement on the Hatters' official website said: "From today, the club’s back of shirt sponsor - Utilita Energy will now also appear on the front of Luton Town FC’s home shirts, too.

"As an extension of the support Utilita has already invested in Luton Town since 2017, Utilita is proud to be featured on the back and the front of the home shirt and back of away shirts for the remainder of the 21/22 season.

"The turbo-boosted partnership will enable Luton fans and visitors to take part in Utilita’s high impact energy efficiency and recycling campaigns that are supporting communities around the country.

"We will release details and dates when a Utilita patch will be ready to apply to replica shirts for fans wishing to have their front of shirt logo replaced.

"For every shirt, Utilita will donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK."

Luton's commercial director Chris Bell continued: "The club is delighted to be expanding its partnership with Utilita - they are an active sponsor and bring heaps of value to the club and its brilliant community.

“Having their logo on both sides of the Luton Town FC home shirt is indicative of Utilita’s commitment to the club, and the community as a whole, and we look forward to supporting Utilita in their commendable community projects that directly impact people, the pocket and the planet.”

Jem Maidment, Utilita’s chief marketing officer, added: "The team is showing great promise, picking up 20 points from the last 10 outings so we’re delighted to join the front - as well as the back - of the team’s shirt as they power up the table.

“Our partnership with Luton Town brings a big opportunity for football’s biggest ever environmental campaign - Football Rebooted.

"Our mission is to save one million pairs of football boots from landfill, and get them back onto the feet of those who need them.