Hatters announce pre-season friendly against Slovenian club NK Triglav Kranj

Luton Town will take on Slovenian Second League club NK Triglav Kranj during their pre-season training camp in Slovenia next month.

The Hatters are going up against a side who just missed out on promotion to their domestic top-flight last term, losing out in a two-legged relegation/promotion play-off against Domžale after finishing as runners-up. The match will take place on Saturday, July 12 with an 11am kick-off (BST), before Matt Bloomfield and his squad fly back to England later that evening to continue pre-season preparations at The Brache.

A few Town supporters will also be able to attend as well, with a statement on the club’s official website saying: “A small number of tickets have been made available for supporters to attend, with the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust co-ordinating applications from Season Card holders, LTFC members and LTST members. As places are limited to 40, they will be allocated strictly in order of receipt of email requests to: [email protected]

“There will also be a free live stream available for fans to watch from home, or wherever they are in the world, details of which will follow closer to the date. This fixture adds another competitive test to the Hatters’ pre-season schedule, which starts at Boreham Wood on Saturday week and culminates with a game at Kenilworth Road against Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 26th July.”

Town’s full pre-season schedule: Saturday, July 5: Boreham Wood (a) 1pm. Saturday, July 12: NK Triglav Kranj (a) 11am BST. Saturday, July 19: Gillingham (a) 3pm. Tuesday, July 22: Southend United (a) 7.45pm. Saturday, July 26: Tottenham Hotspur (h) 3pm.