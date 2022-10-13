Hatters announce QPR clash is a sell-out

Kenilworth Road will be full for Saturday's Championship clash

Luton Town have announced that Saturday’s home fixture against QPR in the Championship is a sell-out.

The Hatters go into the game in search of a first league win against their opponents from West London since January 2006, having lost seven their last eight meetings, and only taking one point from a possible 18 in their six matches since returning to the second tier in 2019.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “The Ticket Office advise that the home fixture on Saturday against Queens Park Rangers has currently sold out and is off sale.

“Season Card holders who are unable to attend this fixture are encouraged to contact the Ticket Office via e-mail to [email protected] by 12.30pm on Friday 14th October to utilise the buy-back process.

“Releasing your seats for re-sale will enable other supporters to purchase tickets for the game.

“In return we will issue a £10 buy-back voucher (£5 for Juniors/ Youths).

"This voucher can be used at bars and food and catering units throughout the ground.

"It can also be used in either Club Shop. The voucher will be issued and available for collection at the next home fixture (Sunderland 29th October).

Advertisement

“Season Card holders who have used their allocation of buy backs for this season (maximum 5) will still be able to apply and receive an additional buy back voucher, as this game has been declared a sell-out.