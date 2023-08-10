Luton Town have announced their squad numbers for the Premier League season.

Latest signing Ross Barkley will be wearing number six for the Hatters, with Mads Andersen taking five and Chiedozie Ogbene seven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fellow new additions Issa Kaboré will wear number 12, Marvelous Nakamba 13, Tahith Chong 14, Thomas Kaminski 24 and Ryan Giles 26.

Youngsters Joe Johnson (38) and Aidan Francis-Clarke (40) have both been given numbers, but as expected, Glen Rea, Dion Pereira, Luke Freeman and Admiral Muskwe haven’t, with boss Rob Edwards confirming recently the quartet are all expected to leave Kenilworth Road.