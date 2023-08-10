News you can trust since 1891
Hatters announce squad numbers for 2023-24 Premier League campaign

New boys all assigned their shirts
By Mike Simmonds
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town have announced their squad numbers for the Premier League season.

Latest signing Ross Barkley will be wearing number six for the Hatters, with Mads Andersen taking five and Chiedozie Ogbene seven.

Fellow new additions Issa Kaboré will wear number 12, Marvelous Nakamba 13, Tahith Chong 14, Thomas Kaminski 24 and Ryan Giles 26.

Youngsters Joe Johnson (38) and Aidan Francis-Clarke (40) have both been given numbers, but as expected, Glen Rea, Dion Pereira, Luke Freeman and Admiral Muskwe haven’t, with boss Rob Edwards confirming recently the quartet are all expected to leave Kenilworth Road.

Squad numbers: 1 – James Shea; 2 – Gabe Osho; 3 – Dan Potts; 4 – Tom Lockyer; 5 – Mads Andersen; 6 – Ross Barkley; 7 – Chiedozie Ogbene; 8 – Luke Berry; 9 – Carlton Morris; 10 – Cauley Woodrow; 11 – Elijah Adebayo; 12 – Issa Kaboré; 13 – Marvelous Nakamba; 14 – Tahith Chong; 16 – Reece Burke; 17 – Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu; 18 – Jordan Clark; 20 – Louie Watson; 21 – John McAtee; 22 – Allan Campbell; 24 – Thomas Kaminski; 26 – Ryan Giles; 29 – Amari’i Bell; 33 – Matt Macey; 38 – Joe Johnson; 40 – Aidan Francis-Clarke; 45 – Alfie Doughty.

