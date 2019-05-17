Hatters announce trio of pre-season friendlies

Luton have announced three of the pre-season friendlies they will play ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Hatters' first match under new manager Graeme Jones will be played at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday, July 6.

Town then head to Bedford Town the following Saturday, before a trip to Basingstoke Town on Tuesday, July 16.

Ticket pricing and venue information will be released in due course, as the club, who will be in the Championship next term, intend to confirm their full list of friendlies at a later date.