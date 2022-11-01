Hatters apologise to supporters as festive games with Norwich and QPR are moved for Sky Sports

Luton have had their games with Norwich and QPR picked for live coverage

Luton Town have apologised to their supporters after seeing kick-off times for their Christmas fixtures against Norwich City and Queens Park Ranges moved for Sky Sports broadcast.

The Boxing Day clash against Norwich was scheduled to kick-off at 3pm but will now take place at 7.45pm.

Three days later on Thursday, December 29, Nathan Jones’ squad travel to Loftus Road for the last match of 2022 against Michael Beale's QPR team, with the game now starting earlier at 6pm.

A club statement said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes our loyal supporters, but we have no control over the selection of our matches for live coverage.