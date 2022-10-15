Hatters appalled as striker Adebayo subjected to 'disgusting' racist abuse following QPR win

Elijah Adebayo celebrates opening the scoring with team-mate Carlton Morris

Luton Town have condemned the ‘disgusting’ racist abuse received by striker Elijah Adebayo following this afternoon’s 3-1 victory over QPR.

The 24-year-old forward opened the scoring on 19 minutes, heading home Carlton Morris’s cross for his third of the season to make it 1-0.

However, following the match that saw the Hatters finally end their lengthy 16-year wait for a league victory against the R’s, Adebayo was subjected to the repulsive slurs on Instagram, which have since been reported to Bedfordshire Police.

A club statement on Luton’s official website read: “For the third time in less than a year, Luton Town Football Club has had to report or assist with enquiries into disgusting racist abuse aimed at our striker Elijah Adebayo.

“Two racist slurs from the same account on our Instagram post of the scoreline at the end of the win over Queens Park Rangers, which have been widely shared on social media, were reported to Instagram’s parent company, Meta, and the EFL immediately by the Club.

“We are appalled that we are having to do this in 2022 and, as our players continue to do just before kick-off in all matches in which we participate, everyone at Kenilworth Road stands together with Elijah and any other player who suffers racist abuse, either online or in person.

“Bedfordshire Police have been made aware of the posts and we have spoken to Elijah to offer him all the support he needs if he wishes to take this forward.

“We have had enough of saying enough is enough. This despicable discrimination simply has to stop.”