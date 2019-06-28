Hatters appoint Spaniard Brau as first team therapist

Luton have announced that Spaniard Oscar Brau will become the club's new first team therapist.

The 50-year-old is a renowned masseur who has worked with some of the world’s leading players at club and international level, as well as tennis stars such as Rafa Nadal.

He was part of the Swansea, Wigan and Everton staff when Luton chief Graeme Jones served as assistant and has also been at Galatasaray and Steaua Bucharest, as well as the Andorran and Romanian national sides.

The appointment means long-serving kitman and masseur Darren Cook will be promoted within the organisation as assistant therapist, aiding Brau while supervising an assistant kitman, yet to be announced.

Boss Jones said: "Oscar is a very experience, highly specialist sports therapist who is used to working with the biggest names in the game at Premier League level.

"Having worked with Oscar over five seasons, I know he has a unique style of treatment which will bring huge individual benefits to our players, improving recovery times, and I’m delighted to give Darren the opportunity to learn from him.”