Luton will be ball number 14 in the Carabao Cup third round draw that takes place this evening.

Following a 3-2 victory over Gillingham at Kenilworth Road last night, Town’s first win in the competition since September 2020, they have now moved forward into the next stage, which sees current cup holders Manchester United enter.

They will be joined by Premier League champions Manchester City and nine-time winners Liverpool, along with Newcastle United, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Chiedozie Ogbene gets forward against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup last night - pic: Liam Smith

The draw will not be regionalised and takes place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the round two tie between Doncaster Rovers and Everton, with the matches to be held in the week commencing September 25.