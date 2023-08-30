News you can trust since 1891
Hatters are ball number 14 for Carabao Cup third round draw

Town to find out their opposition this evening
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

Luton will be ball number 14 in the Carabao Cup third round draw that takes place this evening.

Following a 3-2 victory over Gillingham at Kenilworth Road last night, Town’s first win in the competition since September 2020, they have now moved forward into the next stage, which sees current cup holders Manchester United enter.

They will be joined by Premier League champions Manchester City and nine-time winners Liverpool, along with Newcastle United, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Chiedozie Ogbene gets forward against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup last night - pic: Liam Smith
Chiedozie Ogbene gets forward against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup last night - pic: Liam Smith
The draw will not be regionalised and takes place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the round two tie between Doncaster Rovers and Everton, with the matches to be held in the week commencing September 25.

Full numbers: 1, AFC Bournemouth; 2, Arsenal; 3, Aston Villa; 4, Bradford City; 5, Brentford; 6, Brighton and Hove Albion; 7, Cardiff City; 8, Crystal Palace; 9, Exeter City; 10, Fulham; 11, Ipswich Town; 12, Leicester City; 13, Liverpool; 14, Luton Town; 15, Manchester City; 16, Manchester United; 17, Mansfield Town; 18, Middlesbrough; 19, Norwich City; 20, Newcastle United; 21, Peterborough United; 22, Port Vale; 23, Salford City; 24, Stoke City; 25, Sutton United; 26, West Ham United; 27, Wolverhampton Wanderers; 28, Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon; 29, Doncaster Rovers or Everton; 30, Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers; 31, Nottingham Forest or Burnley; 32, Sheffield United or Lincoln City.

