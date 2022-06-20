Hatters are ball number 17 for Carabao Cup first round draw

Luton Town will be ball number 17 for the Carabao Cup first round draw that takes place on Thursday.
The draw, which is split into regions, will take place at 2.30pm following the Championship fixture release earlier that morning.
Last term, the Hatters headed to League Two Stevenage, beaten 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Full numbers for the South Section: 1, AFC Wimbledon; 2, Birmingham City; 3, Bristol City; 4, Bristol Rovers; 5, Cambridge United; 6, Cardiff City; 7, Charlton Athletic; 8, Cheltenham Town; 9, Colchester United; 10, Coventry City; 11, Crawley Town; 12, Exeter City; 13, Forest Green Rovers; 14, Gillingham; 15, Ipswich Town; 16, Leyton Orient;17, Luton Town; 18, Millwall; 19, Milton Keynes Dons; 20, Newport County; 21, Northampton Town; 22, Norwich City; 23, Oxford United; 24, Peterborough United; 25, Plymouth Argyle;26, Portsmouth; 27, Queens Park Rangers;28, Reading; 29, Stevenage; 30, Sutton United; 31, Swansea City; 32, Swindon Town; 33, Walsall; 34, Wycombe Wanderers.