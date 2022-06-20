Hatters are ball number 17 for Carabao Cup first round draw

Hatters will find out their cup opponents later this week

Luton Town will be ball number 17 for the Carabao Cup first round draw that takes place on Thursday.

The draw, which is split into regions, will take place at 2.30pm following the Championship fixture release earlier that morning.

Last term, the Hatters headed to League Two Stevenage, beaten 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.