Hatters are ball number 22 for FA Cup third round draw
Town will find out their opponents on Monday
Luton will be ball number 22 for the FA Cup third round draw which is being held on Monday evening.
The Hatters, who reached the fifth round last term, beaten 3-2 at home by Premier League giants Chelsea, will find out their opponents when the draw is made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm, live on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as BBC Two.
The second round ties are taking taking place this weekend, with the third round scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, January 7, 2023, winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
Ball numbers: 1, AFC Bournemouth; 2, Arsenal; 3, Aston Villa; 4, Birmingham City; 5, Blackburn Rovers; 6, Blackpool; 7, Brentford; 8, Brighton & Hove Albion; 9, Bristol City; 10, Burnley; 11, Cardiff City; 12, Chelsea; 13, Coventry City; 14, Crystal Palace; 15, Everton; 16, Fulham; 17, Huddersfield Town; 18, Hull City; 19, Leeds United; 20, Leicester City; 21, Liverpool; 22, Luton Town; 23, Manchester City; 24, Manchester United; 25, Middlesbrough; 26, Millwall; 27, Newcastle United; 28, Norwich City; 29, Nottingham Forest; 30, Preston North End; 31, Queens Park Rangers; 32, Reading; 33, Rotherham United; 34, Sheffield United; 35, Southampton; 36, Stoke City; 37, Sunderland; 38, Swansea City; 39, Tottenham Hotspur; 40, Watford; 41, West Bromwich Albion; 42, West Ham United; 43, Wigan Athletic; 44, Wolverhampton Wanderers; 45, Cambridge United or Grimsby Town; 46, Wrexham or Farnborough; 47, Accrington Stanley or Barnet; 48, Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town; 49, Ipswich Town or Buxton; 50, Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra; 51, Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch;52, Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons; 53, Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United; 54, Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town; 55, King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage; 56, Charlton Athletic or Stockport County; 57, Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood; 58, Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham; 59, Oxford United or Exeter City; 60, Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town; 61, AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield; 62, Burton Albion or Chippenham Town; 63, Walsall or Carlisle United; 64, Newport County or Derby County.