Harry Cornick races away during Luton's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea last season

Luton will be ball number 22 for the FA Cup third round draw which is being held on Monday evening.

The Hatters, who reached the fifth round last term, beaten 3-2 at home by Premier League giants Chelsea, will find out their opponents when the draw is made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm, live on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as BBC Two.

Advertisement

The second round ties are taking taking place this weekend, with the third round scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, January 7, 2023, winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.