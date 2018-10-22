Hatters are ball number 24 for FA Cup draw

Luton Town are ball number 24 in this evening’s Emirates FA Cup first round draw which will take place at Hitchin Town FC.

The Hatters reached the third round of the competition last season, where they earned a mouthwatering tie at Newcastle United, doing themselves proud in a 3-1 defeat at the Premier League side.

Tonight’s draw will be live on BBC 2 from 7pm, with club captain Alan Sheehan representing Luton, as the game is due to be played on Saturday, November 10, although could be moved subject to TV selection.

Full list of teams: 1, Accrington Stanley; 2, AFC Wimbledon; 3, Barnsley; 4, Blackpool; 5, Bradford City; 6, Bristol Rovers; 7, Burton Albion; 8, Bury; 9, Cambridge United; 10, Carlisle United; 11, Charlton Athletic; 12, Cheltenham; 13, Colchester United; 14, Coventry City; 15, Crawley Town; 16, Crewe Alexandra; 17, Doncaster Rovers; 18, Exeter City; 19, Fleetwood Town; 20, Forest Green Rovers; 21, Gillingham; 22, Grimsby Town; 23, Lincoln City; 24, Luton Town; 25, Macclesfield Town; 26, Mansfield Town; 27, MK Dons; 28, Morecambe; 29, Newport County; 30, Northampton Town; 31, Notts County; 32, Oldham Athletic; 33, Oxford United; 34, Peterborough United; 35, Plymouth Argyle; 36, Port Vale; 37, Portsmouth; 38, Rochdale; 39, Scunthorpe United; 40, Shrewsbury Town; 41, Southend United; 42, Stevenage; 43, Sunderland; 44, Swindon Town; 45, Tranmere Rovers; 46, Walsall; 47, Wycombe Wanderers; 48, Yeovil Town; 49, Guiseley; 50, Warrington Town Town or FC Halifax Town; 51, Chorley; 52, Hartlepool United; 53, Chesterfield; 54, Southport; 55, York City; 56, Harrogate Town or Wrexham; 57, Gateshead; 58, Stockport County; 59, Salford City; 60 Witton Albion; 61, Alfreton Town; 62, Woking; 63, Hitchin Town or Leatherhead; 64, Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United; 65, Slough Town; 66, Hemel Hempstead or Oxford City; 67, Weston Super Mare; 68, Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge; 69, Metropolitan Police; 70, Bromley; 71, Aldershot Town; 72, Torquay United; 73, Billericay Town or Taunton Town; 74, Hampton & Richmond; 75, Sutton United; 76, Ebbsfleet United; 77, Maidstone United; 78, Haringey Borough; 79, Barnet; 80, Dover Athletic.