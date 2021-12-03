Hatters are ball number 24 for FA Cup third round draw
Ties to be announced on Monday evening
Luton Town will be ball number 24 in Monday night's Emirates FA Cup third round draw.
Taking place before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, the Hatters, along with the rest of the Championship and Premier League clubs, now enter this stage of the competition.
With £82,000 being picked up by the winning club, the third round matches will take place over the weekend of Friday, January 7 - Monday, January 10, 2022.
Full numbers: 1. AFC Bournemouth;2. Arsenal; 3. Aston Villa; 4. Barnsley; 5. Birmingham City; 6. Blackburn Rovers; 7. Blackpool; 8. Brentford; 9. Brighton & Hove Albion; 10. Bristol City; 11. Burnley; 12. Cardiff City; 13. Chelsea; 14. Coventry City; 15. Crystal Palace; 16. Derby County; 17. Everton; 18. Fulham; 19. Huddersfield Town; 20. Hull City; 21. Leeds United; 22. Leicester City; 23. Liverpool; 24. Luton Town; 25. Manchester City; 26. Manchester United; 27. Middlesbrough; 28. Millwall; 29. Newcastle United; 30. Norwich City; 31. Nottingham Forest; 32. Peterborough United; 33. Preston North End; 34. Queens Park Rangers; 35. Reading; 36. Sheffield United; 37. Southampton; 38. Stoke City; 39. Swansea City; 40. Tottenham Hotspur; 41. Watford; 42. West Bromwich Albion; 43. West Ham United; 44. Wolverhampton Wanderers; 45. Yeovil Town or Stevenage; 46. Bristol Rovers or Sutton United; 47. Burton Albion or Port Vale; 48. Buxton or Morecambe; 49. Lincoln City or Hartlepool United; 50. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town; 51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic; 52. Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers; 53. Cambridge United or Exeter City; 54. Doncaster Rovers or Mansfield Town; 55. Walsall or Swindon Town; 56. Rotherham United or Stockport County; 57. Gateshead or Charlton Athletic; 58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City; 59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town; 60. Carlisle United or Shrewsbury Town; 61. Salford City or Chesterfield; 62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle; 63. Ipswich Town or Barrow; 64. Portsmouth or Harrogate Town.