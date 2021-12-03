Hatters are ball number 24 for FA Cup third round draw

The FA Cup third round draw is on Monday

Luton Town will be ball number 24 in Monday night's Emirates FA Cup third round draw.

Taking place before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, the Hatters, along with the rest of the Championship and Premier League clubs, now enter this stage of the competition.

With £82,000 being picked up by the winning club, the third round matches will take place over the weekend of Friday, January 7 - Monday, January 10, 2022.