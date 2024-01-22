Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town have been given 2,976 tickets for their FA Cup fourth round trip to fellow Premier League side Everton this weekend.

The Hatters head to Goodison Park for the second time this term on Saturday, the game kicking off at 3pm, having already won their top flight fixture 2-1 back in late September thanks to goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris. Tickets went on sale to Away Season Ticket Holders on Friday, with Diamond Season Card Holders and Season Card Holders (with a six game purchase history) able to get them now as well. Season Card Holders can buy tickets until 1pm this afternoon, with Two Year Members able to book one ticket per person from 1pm today. Members with previous purchase history can book one ticket per person on Tuesday at 10am online.

Advertisement

Advertisement