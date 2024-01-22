Hatters are given 2,976 tickets for FA Cup fourth round trip to Goodison Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town have been given 2,976 tickets for their FA Cup fourth round trip to fellow Premier League side Everton this weekend.
The Hatters head to Goodison Park for the second time this term on Saturday, the game kicking off at 3pm, having already won their top flight fixture 2-1 back in late September thanks to goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris. Tickets went on sale to Away Season Ticket Holders on Friday, with Diamond Season Card Holders and Season Card Holders (with a six game purchase history) able to get them now as well. Season Card Holders can buy tickets until 1pm this afternoon, with Two Year Members able to book one ticket per person from 1pm today. Members with previous purchase history can book one ticket per person on Tuesday at 10am online.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subject to availability, any supporter with a previous purchasing history can book tickets from 5pm on Tuesday when they go on general sale. Prices, Adults: £25. O65s: £20. U18s: £5. Admission for ambulant and wheelchair supporters is at the age-related price and are entitled to a personal assistant if in receipt of higher Disability Living Allowance, PIP or Attendance allowance. Supporters who wish to avoid persistent standing are advised to book in the front five rows of the Paddock. These seats will need to be booked via the ticket in person or via phone only.