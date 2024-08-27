Hatters are knocked out of Carabao Cup following defeat on spot-kicks to QPR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carabao Cup second round: QPR 1 Luton 1 (QPR win 4-1 on penalties).

Luton Town were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage this evening after a penalty shoot-out defeat at fellow Championship side QPR.

Following a contest which was level at 1-1 after 16 minutes, the contest lit up by Zack Nelson's truly wonderful first ever senior goal, neither side could find a breakthrough which meant the contest went straight to spot-kicks. Although Town won the toss to have them taken in front of their visiting supporters, they couldn't harness the same success as at Wembley in the play-off final when they last reached such a stage, Cauley Woodrow's effort saved and Tahith Chong hitting the bar, as the hosts comprehensively went through 4-1.

Earlier, it had looked like a much more positive night for the Hatters, with Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba making his first start since December, as the Hatters made five changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Preston on Saturday, Reece Burke in for a maiden start of the campaign too. Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters and Zack Nelson were all included, with James Shea and Shandon Baptiste dropping to the bench, Chiedozie Ogbene, Mark McGuinness and Teden Mengi missing out completely.

Zack Nelson scored a stunning goal for Luton at QPR this evening - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Hatters began in a more traditional 4-4-2 formation, Amari'i Bell and Burke in the centre of defence, but after a bright start, Town were behind with 11 minutes on the clock, a really poor goal to concede too. With the defence standing off and allowing Elijah Dixon-Bonner to shoot, his tame effort should have seen Kaminski throw his cap on it, only for the keeper to somehow let the ball squirm out of his grasp, Hevertton Santos gratefully converting the rebound.

Luton made a good fist of getting back into the match though, almost level instantly, Elijah Adebayo's angled drive seeing Joe Walsh show how it should be done at the other end, finger-tipping round the post. Town stayed on the front foot, keeping the pressure on, their set-pieces causing issues, Morris seeing his drive blocked by Walsh who had spread himself well, before a moment of sheer magnificence from Nelson on 16 minutes.

Another corner flicked off the head of Morris and bounced out to the youngster some 22 yards from goal, who without any hesitation, demonstrated quite gorgeous technique to unleash a simply beautiful volley that flew beyond a full stretch Walsh and nestled into the corner of the net. The Hatters remained in the complete ascendancy as Doughty's inviting cross was just nodded away from the lurking Adebayo, before Town won a free kick that Doughty teed up Adebayo, his attempt taking a big deflection to roll agonisingly the wrong side of the post.

Walters then saw yellow for what referee Leigh Doughty felt was a foul on the edge of the box five minutes before half time, Kaminski able to beat away Dixon-Bonner's fierce set-piece, while Nelson, who was having a terrific night in the final third, sent over an unbelievable cross that was just headed away before Adebayo could pounce.

At the break, Town made what must have been a pre-planned change, with Mads Andersen back on the field for the first time since Boxing Day, Tom Holmes and Liam Walsh joining him, Nakamba making way after an excellent 45 minutes, Bell and Burke off too. With Walsh immediately showing his terrific vision and passing range to pick out Walters and then Adebayo, Town, who looked the better side, ramped up the pressure in the second period.

Morris was close to his first goal of the season on 56 minutes, meeting Doughty's corner with a thumping header that Walsh did impressively to repel. Full back Walters was lucky to escape a second booking for an off the ball clash, Luton bringing on Baptiste for Clark, the midfielder instantly finding Chong who almost tricked his way through.

With Alfie Lloyd on for the hosts, he gave them a powerful attacking threat, Andersen and Baptiste bizarrely leaving a cross which the substitute prodded goalwards, Kaminski with a sprawling stop. As on Saturday at Deepdale, Luton frustratingly just couldn't beat either the home keeper or the defence, Adebayo unable to get the better of another covering challenge as despite having a 10th corner, Town were unable to make the most of it.

Rangers brought on Kader Dembele for the final moments, the on-loan Brest attacker quickly raising the pulses of R’s fans, winning a free kick which saw Zan Celar head into the gloves of Kaminski. Cauley Woodrow then replaced Morris, and he almost bagged a winner with 10 minutes left, spinning from 20 yards out, just missing the bottom corner.

Nelson eyed up his second in the closing stages, Walsh gathering easily, while after Adebayo walked off gingerly, only to return moments later, Nelson flashing across goal from the angle. After the visitors had 12 corners, the R's then won their first in injury time and might have claimed victory themselves, Kaminski flapping at the delivery, the keeper redeeming himself when clawing away Nicolas Madsen's close range rebound.

Neither side could find a winner in stoppage time though, and with Rangers holding their nerve from free kick, it meant Luton crashed out of the competition. The Hatters do have a chance to get some swift revenge though, as they host the West London side at Kenilworth Road in the league on Friday night.

Rangers: Joe Walsh, Jimmy Dunne (Alfie Lloyd 59), Jack Colback (Nicolas Madsen 71), Steve Cook (C Jake Clarke-Salter 46), Koki Saito, Liam Morrison, Zan Celar, Elijah Dixon-Bonner (Kader Dembele 71), Kenneth Paal, Hevertton Santos, Jonathan Varane. Subs not used: Paul Nardi, Sam Field, Paul Smyth, Michael Frey, Rayan Kolli,

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Jordan Clark (Shandon Baptiste 63), Reuell Walters, Reece Burke (Mads Andersen 46), Amari'i Bell (Tom Holmes 46), Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba (Liam Walsh 46), Zack Nelson, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C Cauley Woodrow 75), Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: James Shea, Joe Johnson, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Taylor. Referee: Leigh Doughty. Booked: Santos 33, Walters 40, Colback 47, Morris 72, Celar 85. Attendance: 7,132 (1,045 Hatters).