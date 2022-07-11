Hatters are reported to be showing an interest in Canadian striker Pepple

Luton are being linked with Canadian forward

Luton are reportedly interested in a deal for young striker Aribim Pepple who plays for Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Kettering and played for Oadby Owls as a youngster, moved to Calgary with his family when aged just five, joining the youth programme of PDL side Calgary Foothills as an U10.

He signed for the first team in 2019, with four goals in 12 outings, heading to Cavalry in August 2019.

After impressing for the Cavs, the forward had trials with both Sheffield United and Leicester City, moving to the youth side of La Liga club Getafe in March 2021.

Following his spell in Spain, Pepple returned to Cavalry in April this year, and recently broke the league’s record for the longest goalscoring streak, netting six times in five consecutive matches, to be named Player of the Month for June.

Eligible to represent Nigeria, England or Canada, People was called up by the Nigeria U17 team in preparation for the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup but has pledged his future to Canada, named in the U17 squad for friendlies against Argentina and Mexico.