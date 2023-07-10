Hatters are reportedly interested in young Everton and Irish U21 striker

Luton are reportedly showing an interest in young Everton and Ireland U21 striker Tom Cannon.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Toffees academy, heading to Goodison Park at the age of 10, signing his first professional contract in March 2021 when he penned a two year deal.

He made his senior debut as a late substitute in a 4-1 Carabao Cup loss to AFC Bournemouth in November 2022, then making his Premier League bow off the bench during the 3-0 loss at the Cherries in the same month.

Tom Cannon goes for goal during Preston's 1-1 draw against Luton last season - pic: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After netting five goals in seven Checkatrade Trophy matches for the club's U21s, Cannon moved to Championship club Preston North End on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

He went on to score eight times in 21 matches for the Lilywhites, including a run of seven in eight matches, featuring in the 1-1 draw against Town at Deepdale as well.

The striker has also represented the Republic of Ireland, playing for the U19s, U20s and U21s, called into a training camp by senior manager Stephen Kenny recently too.

The Sun is now reporting that Town are looking to potentially bring the youngster in to bolster their squad ahead of the Premier League season, although they are rumoured to be facing competition from Sunderland and Preston as well.