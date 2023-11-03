Hatters are reportedly taking a look at Canadian full back from Vancouver FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton are rumoured to be taking a look at Vancouver FC full back James Cameron with the defender believed to be having a trial with the Hatters this week.

The 18-year-old signed for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) side on a permanent basis back in July, having originally joined the club on a developmental contract after taking part in open trials.

He made his professional debut a month later, going on to play 19 times last season, with 17 starts, scoring once in the 2-1 victory over Atletico Ottawa, as his team finished in seventh place.

Cameron’s performances saw him earn two Gatorade Team of the Week awards, while he was also nominated for the CPL Best U21 Canadian Player of the Year award as well.

That has seen Canadian sports outlet @onesoccer report that Cameron is now being closely looked at by Luton, along with other Premier League clubs, with reporter Josh Deeming tweeting: “Vancouver FC's James Cameron is currently on trial at Luton Town & he will likely go on trial at other Prem clubs over the next few weeks.