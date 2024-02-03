Hatters are still in the relegation zone according to boss Edwards' Premier League table

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As far as Luton boss Rob Edwards is concerned, his side still remain in the Premier League relegation zone this season after the boss revealed the league table he is looking at is one that doesn’t contain any points decisions for Town’s relegation rivals.

The official standings has the Hatters fourth from bottom after Tuesday’s stunning 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion moved them up to 19 points, leapfrogging Everton in the process, who held Fulham to a goalless draw at Craven Cottage. However, Sean Dyche’s side were deducted 10 points for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules back in November, a decision they are appealing against, which means that in Edwards’ mind, his team are below the dotted line with the Goodison Park club very much above them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Toffees and Nottingham Forest both facing new charges for breaching financial rules, which could lead to further points taken off, and appeals likely whatever the outcomes, the Town chief wants Luton to do their utmost to ensure they are safe without having to rely on others in May, saying: “The league table we’re working off has no points deductions in there so as far as I’m concerned we’re in the bottom three.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

"We want to get out of it, and we haven’t got enough points to do that yet, so we’ve got a big, big focus and a desire to get as many points as we can while we’re in good form, knowing in this league that things can quite quickly change. So it’s important we recognise what we’re doing well and keep doing that. That’s why we want to make sure it doesn't matter what happens, that’s got to be our goal. It doesn't matter five days after this season, we don't want to be in that conversation, that’s our driving force.”

Luton have the chance to move out of the relegation zone in Edwards’ mind this afternoon as they travel to Newcastle United with any kind of result putting them above Forest for a while at least, the Reds, with a worse goal difference, heading to AFC Bournemouth tomorrow.

To do that, the Hatters boss knows they need to take the same kind of performance that saw them thump the Seagulls on the road with them, as asked how they can triumph at St James’ Park, he continued: “By trying to replicate what we did. The performance was good because there was a commitment from the players, the intensity, the work-rate, it was just relentless from the first second to the last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not expecting us to be 2-0 up so early, but we got our rewards and we were able to build on that. It’s how we play and what we do and it worked out really, really well for us. We’ve looked at the things we did well and will try to continue to keep building on that. We didn’t get everything eight, you never do in a game, so there’s still areas we can keep improving, we talked about that.

“This game now, against a different opposition, away from home, the challenge for us now is to go and back that up and do that away from home against a top team. That’s a big, big challenge for us, but the boys are looking forward to and are ready for that challenge. We’ve had some really good performances and we’re in a good place.”