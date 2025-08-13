Hatters are still looking to add extra creativity in the transfer window

Luton chief seeking to bolster his side’s attacking threat

​Town boss Matt Bloomfield is still hoping to add some extra creativity to his squad ahead of the transfer window closing in just over two weeks’ time.

The Hatters chief has made 10 new signings so far, with a number made to bolster his side’s goal threat, bringing in two new strikers in Jerry Yates and Nahki Wells, also adding Gideon Kodua and Cohen Bramall as wingbacks as well. Despite starting the season with successive League One victories, Luton have only had four shots on target in those two matches against AFC Wimbledon and Peterborough United, while they only managed a solitary one in the 1-0 defeat at Coventry City last night too, Cauley Woodrow’s effort from range batted away by home keeper Ben Wilson.

In those three fixtures, Town have had 62 touches in the opposition’s box, but their shooting was off at the CBS Arena, as despite having 13 attempts, Liam Walsh was off target from outside the box, as was Zack Nelson, Woodrow glancing wide, with Lamine Fanne seeing two efforts blocked and Jake Richards also flicking over late on.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Liam Smith

With the Hatters seeing a deal for Colchester United attacker Samson Tovide break down last week, asked if there were further additions imminent, Bloomfield said: “We’re not close to anything right now. The phone’s still on, we’re still working, it would be nice to maybe bring in a little bit more creativity at the top of the pitch or one more player if we can, but we’re keeping an open mind on that. There’s still interest in several of our players as well. As the summer’s gone on, we’ve found ourselves having to be adaptable and that won’t change over the next couple of weeks.”

With so many additions at Kenilworth Road this summer, and a host of first team regulars moving on, then Bloomfield knows things will take time to click properly on the pitch. However, he felt a match like last night’s Carabao Cup exit to the Sky Blues can only help, as he added: “We know that we’re evolving a new group together, we’re putting a new group together and that’s never an easy or quick process. We believe that we’re going to get better game by game, week by week. We’re still missing a lot of players through injuries, so we’re looking forward to getting them back.

"We’re trying to get Cohen Bramall up to speed, we’re trying to get Macca (Mark McGuinness) back up to speed after his illness. There’s lots in there that we’re trying to juggle minutes. It’s hard to get too much continuity when we’re trying to piece it all together, but the lads have been a pleasure to work with since the day we returned for pre-season. We know there’s a bit expectation on us as a football club and we’re just going about our business the way we see fit.”