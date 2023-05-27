Luton boss Rob Edwards has named an unchanged side for this afternoon's Championship play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley.

With only striker Cauley Woodrow missing, then it remains the strong XI Edwards could select, as both Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo will lead the line, with Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba anchoring the midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City have their two stars in the starting XI in both Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, but Edwards knows there are plenty of other threats, saying: “There's certainly more than those two players, although those two players are excellent, top individuals.

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba starts for the Hatters

"They've got quality all over the pitch, really well coached, with Mark (Robins) and Adi (Viveash) in particular.

"I know how good a coach Adi is so they've got a really clear way of playing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That helps you over the course of the season and they've been building and building, and building in a certain way for a few years now and it served them well so of course they're more than just two players.

"But you need outstanding individuals as well who can make a difference and of course, those two lads are probably the key ones this year.

"It could still be Godden, it could be a number of different players on the day, I'm not going to go through them, all but they've got a lot of quality all over the pitch.”

On both games against the Sky Blues finishing all square with 2-2 and 1-1 draws during the regular season, on whether Edwards can gain anything from those matches, he continued: “You can take something from them and you can watch them back and look at things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The teams are where they are because there's a clear way of playing and I think anyone that is successful, any team, any division will have a clear way of playing and doing things, a consistent way of doing things.

"They can make one or two little tweaks and they did that in the semi-finals, but we have a decent idea of them, they'll have a decent idea of us.

"It's not like in 10 days we can change the way we play now, and it would be pointless doing that.

"We looked at each other close up twice in the season and countless times watching loads of other games as well, so there won't be too many surprises on the day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discussing the job done by opposite number Mark Robins, Edwards added: “'ve said this loads of times, what Mark Robins has done with his staff and his players and everyone else that's helped him is remarkable.

"I couldn't have done that. It sounds like it was so tough, especially in those early days in League Two, different stadiums and all sorts of things they've had to go through, so he deserves so much credit.

"He's had a lot of recognition and rightly so towards the end of the season, so if they do it would be an amazing story for them.

"Both teams were playing each other in League Two not so long ago so it is the play-off final that not most people will have picked at the beginning of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm not saying they wouldn't pick it now, or it's not romantic, they wouldn't have picked out the beginning of the season.

"But now it's here and it's these two teams I suppose there's lots of nice ways you can write about or talk about both clubs.

"They've been through a lot.

"For me in being part of Luton now, in this moment of time, in this position at the right end of the table, I remember going to watch Coventry when I was at the National School when I was 15 or 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We used to get taken to watch a Premier League game on a Saturday and we'd go to Highfield Road at the time we were watching Coventry in the Premier League all the time.

"To think they've had such a long period without top league football, they will be looking at that and they've got a massive chance to change it for them as well.

"It's an amazing story for both clubs and of course one will be happy, and one will be really devastated at the end of the day but we should then reflect them well it's been a really good season, and loads of positives.”

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs: James Shea, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Reece Burke, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Taylor, Allan Campbell.

Sky Blues: Ben Wilson, Callum Doyle (C), Kyle McFadzean, Liam Kelly (C), Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Luke McNally, Viktor Gyokeres, Jake Bidwell, Gustavo Hamer.

Subs: Simon Moore, Jonathan Panzo, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Fankaty Dabo, Matt Godden, Josh Eccles, Kasey Palmer.