Hatters arrange friendly clash at fellow Premier League side Wolves

Town head to Molineux next month
By Mike Simmonds
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read

Luton will travel to face fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, August 2.

Following trips to Colchester to take on Ipswich and then Sheffield Wednesday, Town will be on the road once more, taking on boss Rob Edwards’ former club at Molineux, with kick-off 7.30pm.

The Town boss played over 100 games for the club during his four years in the West Midlands, returning to coach at both senior and academy level, including a spell as interim head coach once Italian Walter Zenga was sacked in 2016.

Luton will head to Julen Lopetegui's Wolves side for a pre-season friendly - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Now with former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui in charge, the Spaniard saw Wolves finish 13th in the Premier League last term having been bottom of the table when he was appointed in December.

Ticket prices

Adults: £11. Concessions (65+ & U21): £9. Under-17: £5.

Luton’s confirmed pre-season fixtures

Tuesday, July 25, 7.30pm: Ipswich Town (A - at Colchester United).

Saturday, July 29, 3pm: Sheffield Wednesday (A).

Wednesday, August 2, 7.30pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).

