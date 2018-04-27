Hatters ask fans to stay off the pitch after Rovers clash

Luton Town have asked supporters to stay off the pitch after the final whistle goes at Kenilworth Road for the last time this season on Saturday.

With a bumper crowd expected for the clash against Forest Green Rovers, then a lap of honour is planned by the players to celebrate their promotion to League One.

The Hatters still have an outside shot at the title as well, with Accrington needing a point from their final two games to make sure, but a statement on the club website said: "After the game a presentation area, subject to the day’s other results, will be arranged immediately after the full-time whistle.

"The players will leave the pitch and head up the tunnel, before returning to receive their medals individually followed by a lap of honour.

"We ask you to respect this occasion, to allow the players to receive the recognition their efforts deserve, by remaining in your seats for the presentation.

"With these preparations in mind, it goes without saying that this occasion will be a memorable one for everyone.

"There’s no getting away from the huge outpouring of emotion which will flow come the end of this particular fixture, but we would like to remind supporters that we wish everyone inside Kenilworth Road to embrace and be a part of the party, too.

"Please respect those supporters younger or older than you in the crowd and make sure that everyone is able to enjoy it with you, by keeping off the pitch before and during the presentation and lap of honour.

"We want you to be an enormous part of the celebration, so please allow the players to receive the recognition they deserve from each and every one of our supporters in all corners of the stadium – the players will come to you, wherever you are watching from!

"Please also respect the fact that the players may have their families, including small children, with them and allow them to leave the pitch for a second time to make their way up to the Directors’ Box to acknowledge your wonderful support and continue the celebrations.

"At that point you will be allowed to enter the pitch to congregate in front of the Directors’ Box to continue the celebrations.

"In the event that results mean that our final league position is not certain, there will be no presentation, but the players will still acknowledge all fans with the lap of honour and from the Directors’ Box after that."