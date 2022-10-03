Hatters assistant reveals Luton were interested in signing Terriers midfielder Rudoni from Dons during transfer window

Jack Rudoni in action for Huddersfield this season

Luton assistant boss Chris Cohen admitted the Hatters had been interested in bringing Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni to the club during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who starred for AFC Wimbledon despite their relegation from League One last term, scoring 12 goals and adding five assists in his 49 appearances, was heavily linked with a move to Kenilworth Road over the off season.

With the Dons determined to hold out for close to £1m for a player they signed at the age of 11 after being released by Crystal Palace, he eventually chose to move to the John Smith’s Stadium, as the Terriers agreed a free reported to be around £800,000 to get their man.

Since moving north, Rudoni has played 11 times for his new side, starting all but one of their 10 Championship fixtures, that being the opening day defeat to Burnley, as Huddersfield have struggled for results, sitting second from bottom, having sacked head coach Danny Schofield recently and brought in Mark Fotheringham as his replacement last week.

He has one assist to his name, and although has yet to find the target, is third for number of shots at the club, unleashing 13, six of them on target.

When asked if he had been a player on Luton’s radar, Cohen said: “Yes, he was someone that we looked at, but if I gave you a list of players that we looked at, we’d be here for a long time.

“He’s a good player, a good young player that did well at Wimbledon, and has obviously chosen to go up there, so good luck to him.

"He looks like a good player from everything that we’ve seen, but hopefully we’ll know a bit more about him than maybe other clubs do in terms of seeing him a lot last year, and we can negate his and their threats.

"They are a good team, they lost a big players in (Harry) Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien, but they’ve still brought in players to replace then and have got a good squad there.

"They’ve just had a tough start to the season and our start has been pretty good.

"You see a lot of teams off the back of play-off defeats, struggle in the next season and hopefully we’re past that point.