Hatters assistant reveals Luton's transfer business may not be finished just yet

Luton’s transfer activity might not be completely finished just yet, despite deadline day passing earlier this week, according to assistant boss Paul Trollope.

Tuesday evening saw the window close for another January, with the Hatters having brought in Cody Drameh, Jack Walton, Marvelous Nakamba and Joe Taylor over the course of the month.

However, clubs can still bolster their squads with the addition of free agents, and with the recalls of duo Admiral Muskwe and Elliot Thorpe, it means Luton have 24 first team players available to register in their Championship squad, giving them one further space available.

On whether they could try and fill that with another new addition, Trollope said: “I think all clubs are always looking.

"If there’s a hole in the squad, or somewhere that needs bolstering, maybe with an injury or two, or suspensions as we go along, it’s a really hectic schedule coming up, so I don't think I can sit here and say ‘no, no, we’re finished, we’re done,’ because you never know what's around the corner.

"But speaking on behalf of Rob (Edwards) and Richie (Kyle) and myself, we’re happy with the squad we’ve got.

"We’re happy with how things progressed through the window, we’re really happy we managed to beat Cardiff on the transfer deadline evening as it was a busy couple of days and come this morning, it’s nice that the window’s shut, the speculation is finished.

"We know what we've got to work with and we’re very much enjoying working with the group.

"I hope they're enjoying it, they look like they are and our aim is to continue that.”

Town had been linked with a move for a defender during the closing stages of the window, with experienced Nottingham Forest centre half Steve Cook and also Exeter City’s fall back Josh Key both strongly rumoured to be on Luton’s wish-list.

Although Trollope didn’t confirm whether that was the case, with the Hatters eventually not adding to their defensive ranks, it means that Amari’i Bell and Dan Potts remain the only genuine left-sided centre halves available, the latter missing Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff with a knee injury.

He continued: “I’m not going to sit here and talk about players that didn’t come and speculation, but the window’s shut, we’re happy with the squad.

"We’re happy with the progress we’ve made since we’ve been in and we believe in the players that are here.

“Full backs playing in wide centre black slots, it’s not a full back playing centre back in a back four so we’re happy we've got a bit of flexibility across the back line.

"Again, different attributes, of high pace, different ability on the ball, aerial ability, and I think we’ve got more than enough to cover in that area.

“We’ve been on a decent run of form, but we’ve got a lot of respect and humility about the decision and how tight things are, so we’ll never get carried away.

"We do believe in what we’ve done so far, we believe in the group of players, now that the window’s shut we know what we've got to work with.”

Meanwhile, Trollope, who has managed both Bristol Rovers and Cardiff City during his coaching career, confirmed that he does get involved in who the club are looking at in the transfer market, adding: “Yes, since I’ve been here I found the club very inclusive of myself and Richie.

"We are included in recruitment meetings and asked for an opinion, which is great, because I think both of us bring a wee bit of experience.

"It’s very much a collective, but also, we know that there’s a short term, a medium term view of all the transfer strategy, so I think we’re respectful of that.

"We want to win in the short term, that's our main aim and has to be the main aim of any management team.