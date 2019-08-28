Hatters at home to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup

Luton will entertain Premier League side Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Hatters could see an immediate return for homegrown defender James Justin, who left Town for the Foxes, with City paying a club record fee in the summer.

Luton reached this stage by beating Cardiff City 3-0 last night, while Brendan Rodgers' team saw off Newcastle United on penalties at St James' Park this evening.

It will be the first meeting of the two sides at Kenilworth Road since a 2-0 win for Town in the Championship back in August 2006, Leon Barnett and Carlos Edwards on target.

The match will be played the week commencing September 23.