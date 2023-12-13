Hatters attacker Brown feels confidence is starting to flow among Luton forwards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton striker Jacob Brown believes the confidence is starting to flow amongst the Hatters attackers this season.

Town had quite understandably found it hard to find the net in the early stages of their Premier League campaign, doing so on just six occasions in their opening eight games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they have now netted 11 times in their last eight matches, including becoming the first team to put three past Arsenal this term on Tuesday night, also breaching champions Manchester City at the weekend too.

Town attacker Jacob Brown celebrates after Luton take the lead against Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

Although it unfortunately hasn’t led to the Hatters registering any points on the board, with Elijah Adebayo up to four for the season, and Brown himself netting two in two recently, the summer signing from Stoke City said: “Everyone’s feeling confident and it’s nice to be getting the goals. Eli’s doing really well at the minute and he deserves the goals that he’s getting.

"He’s working hard, getting in the right positions and taking his chances, so the forward players, we’re confident at the minute. We’ve just got to keep working and the results will come. You can see from the performances, if you look back to the start of the season to see how quickly we’ve progressed and got better as a team.

"We just need to keep working on that and we know we can improve even more, so hopefully the next few games we can show it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adebayo’s towering header at the far post from Andros Townsend’s pinpoint cross saw Brown fall to the floor in pure delight that his team-mate had hit the back of the net, the Scottish international continued: “It was just relief as I thought we played so well in the first half. Sometimes you don't always get what you deserve, whereas there, to get that goal just before half time, we deserved it.

"It was such a good feeling, I think I was just tired as well. I dropped to my knees, but again, we went in at half time leading and again games in the future we need to work on that and go at them for the next half.”

Meanwhile Brown himself was starting a second game in a week after a spell on the bench recently, going on to complete his first full 90 minutes since the 2-1 win at Everton in October, saying: “Whenever I’m in the team I just want to work hard and when the gaffer sets the gameplan, then it’s about everyone doing that to the best of their ability. If I’m starting or on the bench I’m just going to give my all until the minute I come off.”