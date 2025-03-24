Hatters attacker Brown reveals how he broke down recently after bottling up his off-field issues

Town forward hails presentation exercise for lifting a huge weight from his shoulders

Luton attacker Jacob Brown has been speaking openly and honestly about how suffering with an increasing number of off-field matters caused him to break down in front of his Hatters team-mates recently.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road back in the summer of 2023, played 19 times for Town when they were in the Premier League last term, scoring his first ever goal in the top tier of English football, also breaking back into the Scotland side that was looking to qualify for the European Championships.

A serious knee injury in early February curtailed his attempts to help Luton avoid relegation back to the Championship, as it wasn’t until late September that he was able to return this season, quickly going on to score in the brilliant 3-0 win over local rivals Watford. Since then, Brown has found it hard to become a permanent fixture in the side though, as of his 29 second tier appearances, only 11 of them have been from the start.

However, what wasn’t known was that the former Barnsley and Stoke striker has been going through some serious issues away from the field, and it wasn’t until recently that he was able to get them off his chest, with the help of Luton manager Matt Bloomfield, who has installed a special presentation exercise since arriving at the club from Wycombe Wanderers in January that allowed Brown to feel able to let everything out in front his fellow players.

Going into more details about just how much he had been suffering, the forward, who was being speaking on the University of Staffordshire's Performing Under Pressure podcast, said: “I was going through off the pitch external factors and things that have been really hard for me that have been going on for me for a long period of time that I was just trying to bottle it up and hide from it and pretend like it wasn’t happening.

"To the point where usually if things are going bad for me off the pitch when I step over the white line it’s like a release and I can just go out there and forget about everything, but the last month or so it was getting to the point where I was stepping on the pitch and I can’t even think about football because I’ve got all these things bottled up inside me and I just broke down after one of the games because it was just too much.

"Then actually speaking to loads of different people about it, realising what I need to do with the situation helped me so much. I spoke to a number of different people, but at Luton Town we have this thing where we do a presentation to our team and it’s a few pictures of your off the field life and a few pictures of your footballing career. I used that time to actually open up to my team-mates and tell them about the things that have been going on off the pitch and I found it really difficult.

"I almost started crying in front of my team-mates which is unheard of in football and I said them, you see me coming in every day smiling and you just think that everything’s fine, but as footballers we’re just told to do that, and I think it’s footballers and men, we don’t open up to each other. I’ve learned for myself that bottling these things up is not good at all. I felt that I wanted to be vulnerable in front of my team-mates so that they feel they can do the same thing. They might see me opening up and think ‘wow I’ve got my own thing going on and then I might feel better opening up.’

"And maybe it’s not speaking in front of the whole team but maybe finding one person to speak to and that can make a massive difference because I then, after that, ever since I’ve gone on the pitch, I literally feel like I’ve had a weight, a 20kg plate thrown off my back. I’m running faster, I feel lighter, I feel present, so my advice to my younger self is to not bottle it up as now I feel in a much better place.”

The team presentations is something that new boss Bloomfield has not only just put in place since being appointed, but also went through himself. That along with the unwavering bond that he feels exists within the entire club led the Brown to feel able to share as honestly as he did, continuing: “We have our manager who has come in now has only been in for a few months, but even before when I first signed for Luton, I’ve never felt like the way I did when I came into the club, it’s just everyone’s so together.

"Every member of staff you can think of can be sat next to each other and speak normally whereas you’ll go to some clubs where a manager won’t sit next to a player or some players will just walk past the kit room and not pop their head in and say hi to the staff, while when I came in and felt myself straight away.

"But the reason this presentation came along was because when our new manager came in, he did the same for himself on the first day and opened up to the boys when we first met him and when he did that, I was like, wow, if he’s willing to do that and open himself up I can do the same thing. After doing it I just felt the biggest relief ever and I could see the effect it had on the other boys and it was really powerful.”

With Brown now hopefully free from injury, he is looking to play his part in the Hatters’ bid for Championship survival, after going through what was an extremely tough final few months last term, adding: “The most difficult part of my career was my injury. I wasn’t expecting to be out for that long and then when I went to see a specialist and found out it was going to rule me out for the rest of the season and I needed an operation, it was super hard to deal with. It was just the timing of it, being in the Premier League and also having the chance to possibly play in the Euros at the end of the season, that was difficult. But everything happens for a reason and I’ve learnt so much from that injury.”