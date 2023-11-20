Hatters attacker Brown targets a place in Scotland's Euro 2024 Finals squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton forward Jacob Brown is looking to earn a place in Scotland’s squad for next year’s Euro 2024 finals after making a first start in last night’s 3-3 draw against Norway at Hampden Park.

The 25-year-old was winning his eighth cap in the process, playing 70 minutes of the final qualifier in which his side hit back from a goal down twice, before conceding a late equaliser themselves.

Brown came close to opening his account for Steve Clarke’s side, narrowly missing a right wing cross in the second half, as he remains without a goal while on international duty.

Jacob Brown lines up with the Scotland team ahead of their 3-3 draw with Norway on Sunday - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

With the Tartan Army heading to Germany in June, then on his hopes of being part of a second successive European Championships for the Scots, speaking to The Herald, Brown said: “As a striker you want to show what you can do and get the goals and assists.

"My job is to get goals and that’s what I want to do, but you need to bring more than just that.

"If you’re not scoring you need to be helping in other ways and I feel like I definitely do that.

"To get my first goal would be a nice bonus.

"For us to have qualified is a massive achievement and everyone is buzzing about it.

"Everyone will want to do their best to earn their place in the squad.”

Former Scotland boss Craig Levein was less hopeful of Brown’s aims to be representing his country next summer, telling BBC Sport: “Jacob Brown ran about and worked hard, no worries about that at all, but I do not think he has done enough to impress Steve Clarke tonight.”

Despite having to wait for his full international debut, with seven outings from the bench in previous matches totalling 91 minutes of action, Brown hasn’t been frustrated by his lack of competitive starts for the Tartan Army, as he continued: “Every time I’m getting more experience.

"I thought I did well when I came on against France, I had a couple of chances, I am just trying to train well and get the opportunity to show what I can do.

"Hopefully, that will keep coming.

"Obviously, every player wants to start, but there is a lot of quality here so everybody can’t start.

"The reason we have done so well is that we are all working hard together and the players who are on the bench are ready to make an impact when they are needed.”

After winning his first cap back in November 2021, Brown has enjoyed his two years with the national team, adding: “It has all been positive since my first time with the squad.

"I felt I fitted in straight away. The team has been doing really well and everyone helped me settle in.

"When I was first called up it all felt a bit surreal and it came quite quick.