Town attacker Harry Cornick

Attacker Harry Cornick is hoping to open his account and end what has been a ‘horrible’ start to the campaign when Town go up against Rotherham United this afternoon.

Coming off the back of his most prolific season for the Hatters, scoring 13 goals, the first time he had reached double figures in his career, the 27-year-old has had a frustrating spell with injuries this term.

Restricted to just five starts so far, he has only just come back into regular first team contention, beginning two of Town’s last three matches, also playing over an hour in the 1-0 victory at Blackpool last weekend too.

However, that opening strike still remains beyond him from his 15 outings so far, as he said: “It’s been a horrible start to the season.

“I’ve been injured the first few weeks and then got injured again, I couldn’t quite get myself going, so three big shifts in a week, it’s been good for me to get back out there.

“I just need to keep working hard and keep going as I haven’t really got my season going yet like last season.

“Once I get that first goal it will be job done and then I can get going with Carlton (Morris) and Eli (Elijah Adebayo) as we’ve got some talented players in this squad.

“We should be challenging this season, we really should, we believe that and once we get flowing again, we’ll put it right on Saturday.”

The season before last, Cornick struggled in front of goal, not finding the net until a 3-2 victory at Bristol City in April, the only time he did so in 43 appearances.

Last season he managed to break his duck during the opening game against Peterborough United, which set him up for his record return, finishing as second top scorer behind Adebayo.

He continued: “That’s football, it’s just the way it happens.

“Whatever happens for the team, if I score or don’t score, as long as the team do well then I’m happy.

“I didn’t score and the team lost (against Stoke) so it’s probably the worst case scenario.

“But it'll happen, it'll come, once I get my first goal and the team starts winning again it’ll be perfect.”

Although disappointed with Luton’s efforts at the Bet365 Stadium in midweek, Cornick was also quick to praise goalkeeper Harry Isted for his performance after coming in as a late replacement for Ethan Horvath, one second half tip over from Liam Delap in particular catching the eye.

He said: “It was a great save, he’s a great goalie, we see it every day in training so it’s no surprise to use.

“He’s come in at short notice, Ethan was ill, so he’s come in and done brilliantly.

“He works so hard in training that it’s not a shock to us how good he is when he gets a chance in the net in the game.”

With Luton having just under a month off following today’s clash with Rotherham at Kenilworth Road due to the World Cup, the forward knows it is important to register a victory and give themselves every chance of pushing for promotion when the campaign resumes in December.

He added: “We’ve got to put it right Saturday, and then we’ve got the international break, which couldn't come at a better time for us.

“It’s a great home game and hopefully we get the three points.

“It’s going to be huge for us, the league is so tight, we looked at the table after the game and I think we’ve dropped two places.

“The league is so tight this season that you go on one good run and you'll be right up there.