Hatters attacker impresses as second half sub during Scotland's defeat to France

Brown comes close to a maiden international goal
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST
Luton attacker Jacob Brown won his seventh Scotland cap and first since signing for the Hatters when coming on in last night’s 4-1 friendly defeat against France in Lille.

The forward had been recalled by manager Steve Clarke after missing the last few squads, and was on the bench as the Tartan Army suffered a controversial 2-0 defeat in Spain on Thursday.

However, they then qualified for Euro 2024 when Norway failed to beat Spain at the weekend, reaching their second major international tournament in 25 years, meaning Clarke could ring the changes against the World Cup runners-up.

Jacob Brown applauds the Scotland fans after the 4-1 defeat against France on Tuesday night - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesJacob Brown applauds the Scotland fans after the 4-1 defeat against France on Tuesday night - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
It was Scotland who scored first, Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour clinically firing home after a dreadful backpass from Eduardo Camavinga on 11 minutes.

However, the French levelled just five minutes later when Benjamin Pavard glanced in Antoine Griezmann’s corner, as the Inter Milan defender wasted no time in grabbing his second when meeting Kylian Mbappe's delivery.

Mbappe would add a third before the break, netting from the penalty spot after Liam Cooper was adjudged to have pulled Olivier Giroud to the ground inside the area.

Kingsley Coman completed the scoring after the interval, hammering in a half-volley after Griezmann’s attempt came back off the bar.

Brown then came on in place of Che Adams with 25 minutes to go and was immediately involved for the Scots, as his low drive was turned around the post by France stopper Mike Maignan.

He also had another header saved, but the hosts might have scored more themselves, Marcus Thuram hitting the bar with a fierce drive.

