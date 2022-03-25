Hatters attacker is loaned to Lewes as Town midfielder extends stay at the Dripping Pan

TQ Addy has signed for Lewes on loan - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton attacker TQ Addy has joined fellow Town team-mate Casey Pettit on loan at Isthmian League Premier side Lewes for a month.

The 20-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road in November 2020 after leaving Crystal Palace, agreeing a new deal last summer and has been a regular in the Hatters' development side this term.

Meanwhile, the Rooks have also extended the stay of midfielder Pettit who headed to the Dripping Pan in January and has started five of the past six games, netting his first goal in the 3-2 home win over East Thurrock too.