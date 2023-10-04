Hatters attacker is recalled by Scotland for matches with Spain and France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters attacker Jacob Brown has been called up by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for the matches against Spain and France next week.

The 25-year-old, who qualifies through his Glasgow-born mother, made his debut back in November 2021 when coming off the bench in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at Moldova in November 2021.

He has won six caps in total, with two friendlies and three Nations League matches, his last outing when at Stoke City back in November 2022, a 2-1 defeat against Turkey.

Having joined Luton for an undisclosed fee in the summer, Brown scored within the opening minutes of his full debut in the Carabao Cup 3-2 victory over Gillingham, and has featured nine times for the Hatters so far.

The forward is one of three changes made by Clarke, with Leeds United’s Liam Cooper and Celtic’s Greg Taylor also included, Kieran Tierney, Lawrence Shankland and one-time Town target Elliot Anderson missing out.

Scotland are currently top of Group A with five wins from five and are six points clear of Spain, who they visit on Thursday, October 12 for the match in Seville.

Clarke’s side will qualify for Euro 2024 if they beat Spain, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus on the same night.

Jacob Brown applies the pressure on Burnley's Charlie Taylor during Town's 2-1 Premier League defeat - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Should results fail to go in Scotland's favour, they could still claim qualification on if Spain avoid defeat against Norway three days later.

Even if both matches go against the Tartan Army, then a win in Georgia on November 16 would be enough for them to reach the finals.

Scotland also face France in a friendly on Tuesday, October 17, as they head to the Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre Mauroy, home of Lille.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.