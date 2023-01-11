Hatters attacker knows hard work is needed to win his place back at Luton

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick is well aware that he has to put the hard work in if he is to become a first team regular once more this season.

The 27-year-old, who was a major reason why Luton reached the Championship play-offs last term, with 12 goals in 38 outings, has made 17 league appearances so far this campaign, but only six from the start.

Yet to begin back-to-back matches in the second tier due to injury or finding others like Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo ahead of him in the pecking order, Cornick hadn’t managed to score until finally netting during the FA Cup third round tie with Wigan on Saturday.

He now wants further goals to satisfy his urge for first team football, saying: “We’ve got four, five quality strikers in the squad now, so it’s not I’m guaranteed a start, I’ve got to work for it.

"I’ve got to work hard and try and get my name on the teamsheet and then when I get my name on the teamsheet, try and do my bit for the team, score and get some wins.

“It’s just part of football isn’t it really? There’s lots of players who think they should be starting.

"Everyone thinks they should start, I think I should be starting, but we’ve got so many good players in the squad you’re not going to start every game.

"Every game’s different, every game a different person is needed for a different type of game.

"It’s been stop start-y, two years ago I didn’t have a great season either, last year was a great season.

"Me and Eli got up a head of steam, got a rapport between us, we knew what each other was doing and we just clicked.

"This year it’s been a bit different, it’s been stop start, but I’m really happy to get my first goal and hopefully now I can kick on help the team.”

With a replay against Wigan on Tuesday not an ideal scenario ahead of a return trip to the DW Stadium just four days later in the Championship, Cornick views it as another chance to prove himself if selected, adding: “There’s a lot of competition for places, so the boys are always trying to get some minutes.

"It’s another chance for lads who aren’t playing in the league to get some minutes, that was the case for me today.

"I’ve not played loads this season, so the FA Cup game was perfect for me to try and prove to the gaffer that I want to be in the team.

“There’s players who are on the fringe and they need minutes, so the more games the better really.