Hatters attacker loaned to Sutton United for the season

Town attacker Josh Neufville has been loaned League Two Sutton United on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old academy graduate, made his Hatters debut back in September 2018 and has gone on to feature four times in total, his last outing the 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in August 2019, although he was recalled to the first team squad by manager Nathan Jones for the second leg of the play-off semi-final at Huddersfield last season.

Neufville has had spells with Solihull Moors and Woking earlier in his career, before impressing when at National League side Yeovil Town in the 2020-21 campaign, with five goals in 31 matches.

He suffered a serious ankle injury though which kept him out for almost a year, returning to the Glovers when fit during March and playing 11 times, scoring once.

Speaking to the Sutton official website, U’s boss Matt Gray said: ''I've been tracking Josh for a while since he played for Yeovil against us two seasons ago, and knowing that there was a chance that David Ajiboye might move on during the summer he has been a top target for myself and Terry Bullivant (director of football).

"He's a winger with pace, power and athleticism, but can also play through the middle, and he'll be a great addition to the squad.''

Neufville signed in time to earn a second half run-out as Sutton beat Havant & Waterlooville 2-1 in their pre-season friendly on Saturday.