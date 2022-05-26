Hatters attacker Muskwe felt it was a 'bitter end' to his first season at Luton as Town miss out on Premier League

Admiral Muskwe sprints down the wing against Blackpool

Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe was left to reflect on what he felt was a ‘bitter end’ to what had otherwise been a ‘special’ first campaign at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old was signed for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City towards the back end of pre-season, and after making his debut off the bench during the opening day 3-0 win over Peterborough, went on to score on his full debut for Town in the Carabao Cup exit to League Two Stevenage.

However, after starting against Barnsley and Birmingham, plus making a number of substitute appearances, Muskwe then suffered a hamstring injury when named in the side to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in September, which saw him pull out of the XI just before kick-off, missing almost two months of action.

Once back in the reckoning, it looked like Muskwe might be about to kick on with an impressive display in the 1-1 draw with promotion chasing Fulham at Kenilworth Road, but he was then called up for African Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe, while Luton’s season was stopped over Christmas due to a number of Covid cases.

He was back for the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United, before netting in the FA Cup fourth round match as Town won 3-0 against Cambridge United.

From there though, Muskwe only played five more times, starting just the once, the 3-2 FA Cup loss to Premier League giants Chelsea, as he went on to miss both play-off matches against Huddersfield Town too, Luton beaten 2-1 on aggregate.

It meant the former Wycombe player had a frustrating time of it, with 23 appearances, but just 10 starts, scoring twice, as writing on Instagram, he put: “Like all seasons, they’re filled with highs and lows.

"A bitter end to a special season, we can all be proud of @ltfc_official.

"Time to rest and recharge to come back better next season.