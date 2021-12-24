Hatters attacker Muskwe named in Zimbabwe squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Admiral Muskwe goes for goal against Fulham recently

Luton Town attacker Admiral Muskwe has been called up by the Zimbabwe squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament that starts early next year.

The 23-year-old has played 14 games for the Hatters since his move from Leicester City in the summer, scoring once, that in the Carabao Cup, as he has yet to have a full run in the side due to injury.

Muskwe is part of a 30-man squad chosen by coach Norman Mapez for the competition which is being held in Cameroon from Sunday, January 9.

Zimbabwe will face Senegal on January 10, with games against Malawi (January 14) and Guinea (January 18), ahead of the round of 16 which begins on January 23.

The squad will be led by veteran striker Knowledge Musona, while 36-year-old left-back Onismor Bhasera has also been included.

It means that Muskwe will miss the FA Cup third round clash with Harrogate Town on Sunday, January 9, plus Town's home match with Bournemouth on January 15 and potentially the trip to Sheffield United the following weekend as well.