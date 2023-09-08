Hatters attacker Ogbene is Ireland's star man during Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene was named player of the match for the Republic of Ireland as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against France in their Euro 2024 qualifier staged in Paris last night.

The 26-year-old, who won the same award when Ireland were beaten 1-0 at the Lansdowne Stadium back in March, was selected in the starting line-up by boss Stephen Kenny.

Without star striker Evan Ferguson, plus Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Callum Robinson and Mikey Johnston, Ogbene was one of five changes from the 3-0 victory over Gibraltar back in June.

Early on, keeper Gavin Bazunu had to save from Adrien Rabiot, before Ogbene broke away on the left, his cross collected by Mike Maignan.

Bazunu denied Antoine Griezmann, as Ogbene continued to look a threat, but it was the French who broke the deadlock on 19 minutes when Aurelien Tchouameni curled an effort past Bazunu.

The Southampton keeper was picking the ball out of the net from Killian Mbappé soon afterwards, but it was ruled out for offside.

France went on to double their lead in the opening minutes of the second half though, Marcus Thuram slotting home.

Luton attacker Chiedoze Ogbene goes up against France's Kylian Mbappe in Paris last night - pic: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland looked to halve the deficit, James McClean’s cross met by Ogbene, Maignan making a fine stop, as the Town forward then curled over the bar.

Bazunu kept out Tchouameni, while Ousmane Dembélé hit the post, as Ogbene made way for Festy Ebosele with six minutes to go, but Shane Duffy couldn’t pull one back late on, Maignan gathering.

Tweeting afterwards, Ogbene said: “Tough result to take tonight but proud of the way we kept going until the very last minute

“Focus switches to Sunday now! we go again.”

With Holland beating Greece 3-0 in Amsterdam, it means Ireland are now fourth in Group B with three points from four games and face the Netherlands in Dublin on Sunday.

Kenny is pinning his hopes on a shock victory to reignite any hopes of qualifying for the finals to be held in Germany next year.

He said: "We've just got to get ready for Sunday now.

"We knew that if Holland beat Greece tonight and we beat Holland, we're level on Sunday.

"We've got Greece at home and Gibraltar away in October, so it's that big for us. We know it's that big for us.

"The energy of the home crowd has been special, it's been electric at home and we need that again on Sunday to pull out the performance of our lives.

"That's what we've got to do."

On the defeat in Paris, he added: “France are a world-class team, a really top-class international team, one of the best teams in the world, if not the best.

"But I can't fault my players, I thought they gave everything really in the match.

"We were beaten by a better team for sure.

"For a lot of the players it's the best team they have played against.