Hatters attacker Ogbene is the second fastest Premier League player behind Manchester City's Kyle Walker

Luton’s summer signing Chiedozie Obgene has clocked the second fastest top speed by a player during a Premier League game in the last three years.

According to Stats Perform, the attacker, who joined from Rotherham United on a free transfer in the summer, recorded a top speed of 36.93km/h, which is just under 23mph, to move up to second since the 2020-21 campaign.

Although it isn’t stated just when he did it, there is every chance it came at Craven Cottage on Saturday when despite giving away decent head start to Cottagers full back Timothy Castagene, he set off with a lightning burst of pace to easily motor past him and get to the ball first on the right flank.

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene sprints away for the Hatters at Fulham - pic: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Ogbene, who is yet to start a top flight game for the Hatters, is now second only to Manchester City’s Kyle Walker who remains the fastest at 37.31km/h.

In third place is another new addition to the top flight, Liverpool’s Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has managed 36.76km/h.

Former Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who left Stamford Bridge back in 2022 to join Real Madrid, is fourth after posting a high speed of 36.72km/h.

Fifth is recent Spurs addition Brennan Johnson, the former Nottingham Forest star hitting the speed gun at 36.70km/h, as Town’s most recent opponents Fulham possessed the sixth player in Adama Traore, who managed 36.64km/h.

Liverpool’s Egyptian goal machine Mo Salah is seventh with 36.64km/h, as Brighton & Hove Albion wingback Tariq Lamptey sits eight at 36.64km/h.