Hatters attacker Pereira signs a new contract with Luton

Town attacker Dion Pereira in action during pre-season

Luton attacker Dion Pereira has signed a new contract with the club.

The 22-year-old joined the club in November last year, initially as a development squad player, but was quickly promoted to the first team following a string of excellent performances.

Pereira made the bench five times in the Championship for Nathan Jones’ side, finally making his debut during the last match of the campaign at QPR, as a late substitute.

This term, he impressed when coming on in the Carabao Cup exit at Stevenage earlier this month, as on his new deal, Jones, who has stated the former Watford and Atlanta United player will need a loan move, said: "Dion’s done really well since he came in.

"He did well with the development squad and towards the end of last season, did enough to warrant the fact that he would be with the first team.

“The more he trains with us, the better he gets, so we’ve been delighted with him in pre-season.

"What he needs now is real testing, so we are hoping that we can get him that game time this season so he can further his development.

“He’s earned his contract, he’s done fantastically well.