Hatters attacker Pereira thanks Bradford fans for superb ovation following Bantams return

Dion Pereira during his time at Bradford City last season

Luton attacker Dion Pereira hailed the Bradford City fans for the superb ovation he received when making his second debut for the club at the weekend.

The 24-year-old had joined the Bantams on loan once more on deadline day last week, signing a deal until the end of the season.

Pereira had been taken to the hearts of the City supporters during his 10 appearances for Mark Hughes’ side last term, and they were quick to sing his name when he came on after 66 minutes of the 2-1 win over Walsall in League Two on Saturday.

On social media, Pereira said: “Got there in the end and got all 3 points, feels good to be back, absolutely loved that warm welcome.

“Fans were outstanding from the first minute!”

After just two minutes, the hosts were indebted to goalkeeper Harry Lewis for saving Danny Johnson’s penalty.

A quickfire brace just before half time from Andy Cook saw the Bantams in front, before the Saddlers had one back on the hour mark, ex-Hatter Donervon Daniels on target.

Pereira was then introduced by manager Mark Hughes as he helped City see the game out, with City fans taking to social media to continue their praise for the former Atlanta United attacker.

@LancashireBant1 said: “What a journey for your return Turkey Flight delayed to Manchester. Then taxi back home.

"Few hours Kip then down to the valley of dreams to see you.

"No way was missing this lad

@HJPM2001: “Worshipped by 16,000 my king.”

@psparkes76: “Welcome home. That's why you came back.”

@tehflu: “Gave me chills hearing how loud everyone cheered!”

@nige_el_morte: “Nearly scored with first touch that would've been insane.”

@RolyRolyb58: “Fantastic Reception - let the magic begin.”

@jonathanandgill: “That attacking three role was certainly an area which needed addressing, more pace and skill to unlock these teams which put ten men behind the ball.

@LeddyClint: “Quality for signing for us and what a quality player.”

@BantamKiwi: “Yeah boy!! Welcome back Dion excellent signing City.”

Pereira, who has played three times for the Hatters since arriving back in November 2020, is still determined to make a success of himself with Luton, as he was awarded a new deal at Kenilworth Road prior to his move.

Writing on Twitter, he said: Thank you to everyone at the club for showing faith in me by giving me this new contract.