Hatters attacker reflects on his 'crazy journey' from Sunday League to the Premier League

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summer signing Jacob Brown described it as a ‘crazy journey’ after finally realising his dream of playing in the Premier League with Luton this season, admitting he hadn’t been sure it would ever actually happen.

The 25-year-old started out with Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster, before being released from Hillsborough and playing Sunday League football, before heading to non-league side Guiseley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An U18s match against Barnsley saw Brown impress the Tykes enough to earn a contract at Oakwell, as a loan move to Chesterfield in League Two followed in January 2018, going on to play 13 times for the Spireites.

Jacob Brown tries to win the ball back from West Ham's Kurt Zouma in Luton's 2-1 defeat recently - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Returning to his parent club, the forward featured in League One, then plying his trade in the Championship when Barnsley were promoted.

He earned a move to Stoke City, also in the second tier, staying for just under three years, racking up 125 outings for the Potters, scoring 26 goals too, while also winning senior international honours for Scotland.

With Luton pouncing for their man for an undisclosed fee in August, he headed to Kenilworth Road as one of 12 summer signings, which meant his eighth season as a pro is one in the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having made three impressive cameos from the bench so far, on finally being able to call himself a Premier League player, Brown said: “It's every kid's dream to play in the Premier League.

"I’ve always been confident that I'll work my hardest to achieve that goal, but if I'm being honest, I never said that I thought it would happen.

"I've had a lot of setbacks over my time and to finally be able to say it, is a crazy feeling and it's one that I've been working really hard for and I'm just going to keep working hard.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy journey as I was at Sheffield Wednesday until about 14 and got released and was playing Sunday League until I was 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At that time I was just enjoying football and not thinking about possibly being in this position.

"To play in League Two on loan at Chesterfield and play in League One and got promoted, then I played a couple of years in the Championship, I feel like I've worked my way up.

"I wouldn't change anything about that and think that's helped me get to where I am now.