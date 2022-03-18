Hatters attacker returns to Yeovil Town on loan for the rest of the season
Neufville makes Glovers switch
Luton attacker Josh Neufville has returned to National League side Yeovil Town on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old had a highly productive spell with the Glovers last term, making 31 appearances and scoring five goals, before sustaining a broken ankle during the defeat at Altrincham.
After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Neufville recently made his comeback in the Beds Senior Cup defeat to Leighton Town, and was also on the bench for Luton's FA Cup fourth round win at Cambridge United as well.
He has featured in a number of development games since, including playing 90 minutes in midweek, before heading to Huish Park, where he will hope to be involved against Dover Athletic this weekend and the following 11 games of the campaign.