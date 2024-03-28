Hatters attacker sidelined for a few weeks after suffering hamstring injury for Ireland
Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is the latest player to join Town’s ever-lengthening injury list after suffering a hamstring issue while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland last week.
The 26-year-old won his 20th cap when starting the 0-0 draw against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, missing a great chance in the first half, shooting into the side-netting before going off with 70 minutes gone of a friendly contest that saw Town team-mate Thomas Kaminski make his senior debut for the Red Devils.
He then withdrew from the squad who were beaten 1-0 on home soil by Switzerland on Tuesday night, returning to Kenilworth Road for treatment, but speaking today, Edwards revealed the extent of the injury, as he said: “He felt his hamstring which turned out to be the tendon in his hamstring. He reported it at half time, he had an awareness and then he came off in the second half.
"He tried training a couple of days later, but unfortunately there’s something there. We got him back as soon as he came out of the training session, we’ve scanned him and we’ll see how he reacts now, but it’s probably going to be a few weeks. It’s just how it’s going at the moment, so that’s a blow for us clearly. We’ll have to see how he responds now to the treatment and the recovery, how he recovers.”