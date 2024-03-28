Hatters attacker sidelined for a few weeks after suffering hamstring injury for Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is the latest player to join Town’s ever-lengthening injury list after suffering a hamstring issue while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland last week.

The 26-year-old won his 20th cap when starting the 0-0 draw against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, missing a great chance in the first half, shooting into the side-netting before going off with 70 minutes gone of a friendly contest that saw Town team-mate Thomas Kaminski make his senior debut for the Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then withdrew from the squad who were beaten 1-0 on home soil by Switzerland on Tuesday night, returning to Kenilworth Road for treatment, but speaking today, Edwards revealed the extent of the injury, as he said: “He felt his hamstring which turned out to be the tendon in his hamstring. He reported it at half time, he had an awareness and then he came off in the second half.

Chiedozie Ogbene was injured when playing for the Republic of Ireland Cthis week - pic: harles McQuillan/Getty Images