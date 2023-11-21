Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton striker Joe Taylor won his third Wales U21s cap as they were beaten 2-1 by Denmark U21s in their Euro U21 Championships qualifying match at Rodney Parade on Monday night.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at League One side Colchester United, began the game staged at the home of Newport County, as the hosts fell behind after just five minutes when Tobias Bech finished off an impressive flowing move.

Wales responded well though, as Luke Harris sent a header against the crossbar, while Danish keeper Flip Jørgensen made a number of fine saves to keep his side in front, including denying Charlie Savage and also Taylor’s powerful attempt.

The Hatters forward was then replaced at half time by Leicester City’s Chris Popov as the second period saw Denmark move 2-0 in front with a minute to go when Oliver Nielsen bundled the ball over the line.

Deep into added time, Wales pulled one back when Rubin Colwill’s free kick was brilliantly saved by Jorgensen only for Cian Ashford to score the rebound.

The result means Denmark leapfrog their hosts to move top of the group, as Wales drop to second on goal difference following their first defeat.