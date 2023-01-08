Hatters attacker wants 'anyone but Chelsea' in FA Cup fourth round draw

Luton attacker Harry Cornick

‘Anyone but Chelsea’ was the wish of Town attacker Harry Cornick ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round draw.

The Hatters have taken on the Premier League giants twice in the last two seasons, losing a fourth round tie 3-1 at an empty Stamford Bridge in 2021 when fans were absent during the Covid season.

Luton were then pitted against the Blues in the fifth round last term, Cornick once more finding the back of the net with a fine breakaway finish to put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the break, only for their opponents to fight back in the second period and go through 3-2.

Although the Hatters are not actually in the fourth round just yet, taken to a replay by Wigan Athletic yesterday, Cornick on target once more in the 1-1 draw, he will be watching on with interest when the draw is held at 4pm today, with Town and the Latics ball number 15.

He said: “It’s a great competition, anything can happen and I’ll be tuning into the draw.

"Hopefully we can get another big team, we’ve had Chelsea two years in a row so anyone but Chelsea really!

"We’d love another home tie to play here, so anyone would be good.”

The draw will take place before Manchester City entertain Chelsea and will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with the 16 ties held between January 27-30.

