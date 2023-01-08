Hatters attacker wants 'anyone but Chelsea' in FA Cup fourth round draw
Town are in the hat for this afternoon’s draw
‘Anyone but Chelsea’ was the wish of Town attacker Harry Cornick ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round draw.
The Hatters have taken on the Premier League giants twice in the last two seasons, losing a fourth round tie 3-1 at an empty Stamford Bridge in 2021 when fans were absent during the Covid season.
Luton were then pitted against the Blues in the fifth round last term, Cornick once more finding the back of the net with a fine breakaway finish to put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the break, only for their opponents to fight back in the second period and go through 3-2.
Although the Hatters are not actually in the fourth round just yet, taken to a replay by Wigan Athletic yesterday, Cornick on target once more in the 1-1 draw, he will be watching on with interest when the draw is held at 4pm today, with Town and the Latics ball number 15.
He said: “It’s a great competition, anything can happen and I’ll be tuning into the draw.
"Hopefully we can get another big team, we’ve had Chelsea two years in a row so anyone but Chelsea really!
"We’d love another home tie to play here, so anyone would be good.”
The draw will take place before Manchester City entertain Chelsea and will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with the 16 ties held between January 27-30.
Ball numbers: 1, Preston North End; 2, Brighton & Hove Albion; 3, Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion; 4, Manchester City or Chelsea; 5, Stockport County or Walsall; 6, Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley; 7,Tottenham Hotspur; 8, Derby County or Barnsley; 9, Cardiff City or Leeds United; 10, West Ham United; 11, Burnley; 12, Wrexham; 13, Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers; 14, Aston Villa or Stevenage; 15, Luton Town or Wigan Athletic; 16, Oxford United or Arsenal; 17, Fleetwood Town; 18, Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers; 19, Grimsby Town; 20, Blackpool; 21, Leicester City; 22, Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City; 23, Bristol City or Swansea City; 24, Hartlepool United or Stoke City; 25, Fulham; 26, Southampton; 27, Sheffield United; 28, Sunderland; 29, Sheffield Wednesday; 30, Manchester United; 31, Reading; 32, Ipswich Town.