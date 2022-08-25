Hatters attacking unit 'the best in the league' says boss Jones

Luton Town striker Carlton Morris

The Hatters are preparing for the visit of Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United on Friday night, and he says his team is in good shape to take on the Blades.

Saturday was summer signing Morris's sixth appearance of the season, and the former Barnsley man came off the bench to score the Hatters' second and seal the win in south Wales.

And Jones is hoping that will boost the player's confidence.

"It’s always important for strikers to score goals, it is important for defenders to keep clean sheets and goalkeepers to make saves," said the Hatters boss.

"I’m delighted for him (Morris) because he’s joined a new club with a new style and a way of playing.

"He showed real commitment to come here so we’re glad and that’s how I envisaged him."

And on his team's attacking options, the Luton boss said: "We have four, five or six strikers than can now really impact.

"You look at the quality we have with Elijah (Adebayo), with Carlton, Cameron (Jerome), Harry (Cornick), Admital Muskwe and Cauley Woodrow.

"That is good a six as you with have, variation wise it is probably the best in the league.

"It’s about getting the best out of them all.

"The other day, we went with Muskwe and Elijah and they put in such a shift to get us in the position on 60 minutes and had even more energy, pace and power to bring on to get us the win and cement the win.