Hatters away to Bury in FA Cup second round

Luton have been drawn away to League Two side Bury in the FA Cup second round after the draw was made this evening.

The Hatters, who defeated fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the first round on Saturday, will head to Gigg Lane to face the Shakers, who hammered Dover Athletic 5-0.

Luton have beaten Bury at this stage of the competition just four years ago, drawing 1-1 away through Mark Cullen's goal, before winning the replay 1-0, Luke Rooney on target.

The game will take place over the weekend of Friday, November 30 to Monday, December 3.

Full draw: Mansfield or Charlton v Chorley or Doncaster; Sutton or Slough v Gillingham or Hartlepool; Rochdale v Portsmouth; Walsall v Sunderland; Accrington Stanley v Ebbsfleet or Cheltenham; Morecambe or FC Halifax Town v AFC Wimbledon; Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United or Forest Green Rovers; Barnet or Bristol Rovers v Stockport; Swindon Town v Woking; Maidstone United v Hampton & Richmond or Oldham; Lincoln City v Carlisle; Solihull Moors v Blackpool; Chesterfield or Billericay Town v Grimsby Town; Peterborough v Aldershot or Bradford; Tranmere or Oxford City v Southport; Southend or Crawley v Barnsley; Shrewsbury or Salford v Scunthorpe; Guiseley v Fleetwood; Bury v Luton; Wrexham v Newport.