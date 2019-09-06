Hatters bolster backroom staff as Bond arrives from Oxford

Luton have announced the latest addition to Graeme Jones' backroom staff, with the arrival of Dan Bond from Sky Bet League One club Oxford United.

The 29-year-old headed to the U's after completing his studies at Oxford Brookes University in 2011 and has worked under several managers since starting with Chris Wilder, who is now with Premier League side Sheffield United.

Having played a huge role in the club’s promotion from League Two under Michael Appleton - with current Hatters striker Danny Hylton leading the U’s line - then helping them establish themselves in the third tier, Bond has made the step up to the Championship with the Hatters.

He will add his considerable experience to a role specialising on preparing for upcoming opponents alongside performance analyst Peter Booker and his assistants Tom Spriggs and James Dixon.