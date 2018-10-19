Hatters boss admits Barnsley defeat led to some 'home truths'

Hatters boss Nathan Jones revealed there were some ‘home truths’ dished out to his players in training this week after last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Barnsley.

The Luton chief had watched his side lose their six game unbeaten run in front of the Sky TV cameras, admitting afterwards that he had been found some of his team's play 'alarming' at times, and that the hosts deserved their victory.

Jones then made sure his players got the message as well, saying: “We’ve worked on stuff and had a few home truths really because we believe were a good side but that was a real marker for us.

"We fell short on Saturday, but that’s the learning curve and that’s what we want to come through and keep improving.

“Ironically, we could have got something out of the game, but I’m not delusional in any kind of way.

"On the day, they were better than us, they had more aggression than us, they pressed better, they were able to get more of a foothold in the game.

"Normally we press a lot better, and normally we’re able to play through a press a lot better, we didn’t do that last week."

Although the Tykes were the best team Hatters have come up against in League One this season, showing just why they are heavily tipped for an immediate return to the Championship, Jones didn’t feel it was a litmus test of where is side are in the pecking order.

He added: "I wouldn’t say they’re was a marker as we don't judge ourselves on what Barnsley do or anyone, without being disrespectful, and we don’t,.

"Barnsley are a good side and they press and they pass the ball, but we press, we pass the ball and we work hard.

"We do it from a slightly different shape, but we do exactly the same and our stats are pretty similar all the way through.

"It’s just they are a good side but we have to remember that we came up from League Two last year, they came down from the Championship, so they’re obviously a little bit further ahead in their development than we are because of what they have.

"But what we want to do is we keep learning, we keep being the best version of ourselves.

"If the best version of Luton had turned up at the weekend, then who knows what could have happened as it was a tight game anyway, so that’s something we can take from it.”